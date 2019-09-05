International Development News
EasyJet to adjust volumes to cope with any economic impact from Brexit - CEO

Reuters London
Updated: 05-09-2019 16:12 IST
British budget airline EasyJet will adjust it's fleet and switch volumes to react to any changes in demand if the British economy is impacted by a possible no-deal Brexit, chief executive Johan Lundgren said on Thursday.

"We do have flexibility within the fleet also to shift volumes, and we do also have a strong relationship and a good fleet plan together with Airbus so we can make sure we capture both upsides that come, and also if there is a dampening in demand in there," Lundgren told reporters when asked how the airline was placed to deal with economic fallout from a possible no-deal Brexit on October 31.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
