R Kesavan takes over as HPCL's director for finance

R Kesavan on Thursday took over as the director (finance) of Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), the company said.

Prior to his appointment, Kesavan was executive director (corporate finance) of HPCL for over 4 years, the company said in a statement here.

He is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and has over three decades of experience in handling various areas on finance covering corporate accounts, audit, treasury management, risk management, budgeting and pricing.

