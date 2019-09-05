Cybersecurity, a board room imperative in nearly half of global enterprises: Infosys

Infosys Knowledge Institute (IKI) on Thursday unveiled market research which shows that 48 per cent of corporate boards and 63 per cent of business leaders of surveyed enterprises are actively involved in cybersecurity strategy discussions. Infosys surveyed 867 senior executives representing 847 firms from 12 industries with annual revenues over 500 million dollars across the United States, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

The research titled 'Assuring Digital Trust' said organisations are finding it challenging to embed security in their enterprise IT architecture, battling with a shortage of skilled workforce and are unable to keep up with technological advancements. Cybersecurity takes centre stage across industries and geographies with 83 per cent enterprises viewing it as critical. Over two-thirds of respondents have implemented a well-defined enterprise-wide strategy and roadmap.

But the top concerns faced by enterprises are hackers and hacktivists (84 per cent), low awareness among employees (76 per cent), insider threats (75 per cent) and corporate espionage (75 per cent). "As enterprises continue to add new technologies to the business, it is crucial to defend themselves against a sophisticated threat environment," said Vishal Salvi, Chief Information Security Officer and Head of Cyber Security Practice at Infosys.

"We believe a holistic approach to cybersecurity is what it takes to instill digital trust in companies, and this research offers a good understanding of the current cybersecurity landscape," he said in a statement. (ANI)

