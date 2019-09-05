Italy's fashion industry expects growth to stall in 2019 then rebound

Italy's fashion industry expects its revenues to stall this year, with the growth of just 0.1%, a far cry from the average 3% annual growth rate it has achieved over the last decade and which it hopes to recoup in 2020. The business is the main exporting sector in Italy, which is home to firms including Prada and Salvatore Ferragamo, with around 75% of its turnover generated abroad.

"It's been a tough year, weighed down by an unfavorable international environment. Next year, we hope to return to the growth rates we are used to", Carlo Capasa, chairman of Italy's National Fashion Chamber, said on Thursday. Fashion groups have blamed tensions related to the trade conflict between the United States and China, concerns about Brexit and the Hong Kong protests for lower sales.

Also Read: Italy's PM Conte resigns. What comes next?

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)