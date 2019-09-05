Cybersecurity a boardroom imperative in almost 50 pc of global firms: Survey

About 48 per cent of corporate boards and 63 per cent of business leaders of the enterprises surveyed are actively engaged in cybersecurity strategy discussions, according to a latest research. The research by Infosys Knowledge Institute, Infosys' global thought leadership and research arm, found that cybersecurity takes center stage, across industries and geographies with 83 per cent enterprises viewing cybersecurity as critical.

Over two-thirds of respondents have implemented a well-defined enterprise-wide strategy and road map, a statement by Infosys said. "The top concerns faced by enterprises are hackers/hacktivists (84 per cent), low awareness among employees (76 per cent), insider threats (75 per cent), and corporate espionage (75 per cent)," it said.

The research covered 867 senior executives representing 847 firms from a dozen industries, with annual revenues over USD 500 million across the US, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. "What clearly stood out was how organisations are finding it challenging to embed security in their enterprise IT (information technology) architecture, battling with a shortage of skilled workforce and are unable to keep up with technological advancements," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)