Cochin Shipyard bags order for Kochi Water Metro project

Cochin Shipyard has bagged the contract of Kochi Metro Rail Corporation for building boats for the proposed Kochi Water Metro project. The Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) got the tender for 23 boats, which would be 24 metres-long and have a capacity of 100 passengers.

A release issued by CSL said the boats will be powered using electric propulsion system equipped with high quality Lithium Titanium Oxide batteries. "The batteries can be charged at the charging stations at various jetties using fast charging technology within 15 minutes. For emergency purposes and for achieving top speed, the propulsion system of boats shall also be connected through a hybrid system using power from diesel generators," the release said.

CSL said the project would revolutionise the water transportation segment in the country. The project aims at reducing emissions and carbon footprint through the primary source of power for charging these boats is planned from solarphotovoltaic installations and thus augmenting the benefits in terms of environment and sustainability.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the Water Metro Project would be a reality by 2020. Under the Rs 700 crore project, fast and fuel-efficient boats will ply along 15 routes through Kochi backwaters.

The routes are expected to cover nearly 75 kilometres. The water transport project will connect ten islands in the suburbs of Kochi and benefit nearly a lakh of people.

