Jaishankar to lead high-level delegation to India-Singapore summit next week

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead a high-level delegation to a two-day India-Singapore summit here next week where India will project its strategic outlook and economic agenda to accelerate bilateral economic partnership. The summit to be held on September 9-10 follows the BJP government's 100 days in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s articulation of his vision and roadmap for a 'New India'.

Announcing this Thursday, the Indian High Commission in Singapore said the summit will be a platform to project government's strategic outlook and economic agenda; provide opportunities for investors, companies and start-ups in and operating out of Singapore to interact with policy makers as India aims to be a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024. The summit will also have corporate and tech leaders from India; enhance India's profile and presence in the Southeast Asia’s regional hub; and, accelerate the momentum in India-Singapore economic partnership, said the High Commission.

Jaishankar will be joined by Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Minster Vivian Balakrishnan. The Ministerial Plenary on “India-Singapore: The Economic Agenda”, will be addressed by Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister (Independent Charge), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Puri will be joined by Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Education, Chee Hong Tat. State Delegations from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab and Uttarakhand will also be at the summit interacting with investment communities.

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Data Security Council of India (DSCI) are bringing delegations from India to the summit, said the High Commission. Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Department of Science and Technology, Agricultural and

Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Invest India and Startup India are also participating in the mega summit. From Singapore, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Enterprise Singapore (a Singapore Government agency to support Singapore businesses abroad) and Monetary Authority of Singapore are supporting the event. Participating organisations include Singapore Business Federation, Singapore Manufacturing Federation and other chambers.

Organised by the Indian High Commission in Singapore, the “India-Singapore: The Next Phase”, will focus on core areas, including the financial sector, infra-structure, urban development, real estate, logistics, regional trade, water, agro-tech and food processing, and skills development. Singapore is a key economic partner for India, the leading source of foreign investment, a major financial market for Indian companies, and a partner in areas of India’s development priorities like urban development, skills and infrastructure, said the High Commission in a release.

Singapore, home to some 9,000 Indian owned companies, is also emerging as a major startup and innovation hub with growing links to India. Many global companies invest or manage their operations in India, through their regional headquarters in Singapore, said the High Commission. The objective of the business summit is to set the agenda and momentum for the next five years.

InSpreneur 3.0 is the third edition of the India-Singapore Innovation and start-up platform launched by the High Commission of India in January 2018, the statement said. InSpreneur has evolved into a vibrant forum for entrepreneurs and innovators from India and Singapore to interact with each other and connect with investors and market enablers to establish new partnerships of innovation and enterprise and power our partnership in the digital age. This edition will focus on fintech, SMEs digital platforms, connecting start-ups in India and ASEAN, cyber security, artificial intelligence, future of data, Industry 4.0, and health and bio biotech.

Around 90 speakers from government, business and technology sectors from India and Singapore will be speaking in 25 sessions. An exhibition featuring over 80 start-ups, including 65 from India and 20 from Singapore will be displaying innovations. In addition, there will be about 10 incubators from India and Singapore. Indian start-ups were selected from over 150 who had registered interest for the summit, the statement said.

The High Commission said over 3,700 people have registered for the conference and the exhibition.

