Refined soya oil futures marginally up on spot demand

Refined soya oil prices were trading marginally higher by 00.9 per cent to Rs 750.05 per 10 kg in futures trade on Friday as speculators raised their holdings at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil contracts for September delivery were trading up by 65 paise, or 0.09 per cent, to Rs 750.05 per 10 kg with an open interest of 29,990 lots.

Market analysts said increasing positions by participants against reduced stocks mainly influenced prices.

