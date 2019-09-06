Goa to demand reduction in GST on tourism: CM Sawant

Goa will ask for a reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on tourism from the current 28 per cent to 12 per cent, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday. The demand will be put up at the GST Council which will be held here on September 20, he added.

Sawant said the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG), an umbrella body of tourism stakeholders in the state, had requested for a reduction in GST on tourism, stating that the move could help Goa compete as a tourist destination with countries like Thailand. "I will personally discuss the reduction of GST from 28 per cent to 12 per cent with the Union Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman)," Sawant said.

Sitharaman will chair GST Council meet on September 20. Goa Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho, who represents the state in the GST Council, said the demand was valid as existing rates are high.

"If not 12 per cent, it should be lowered to at least 18 per cent. It is up to the GST council, but I feel reduction has to be there," Godinho said..

