Gem Selections to Expand its Retail Presence across the Globe

Gem Selections, India’s leading gemstones and jewellery brand has taken a step forward towards making their brand presence across the globe by integrating the company’s wholesale business along with the retail business. Gem Selections are currently the suppliers to 400+ Astrologers & Jewellers across the globe, supplying Gemstones as White Label Product which implies that earlier the buyers sold the Gemstones brought from Gem Selections in the market with their own brand name. But with this new strategy in place, the buyers will now sell the authentic and high-quality gemstones under the company’s brand name- Gem Selections™.

This new development has been made keeping in mind that the company’s brand presence can be felt in all parts of the globe, wherever the product reaches through retailers. In the past, the company did not allow the B2B customers to sell their gemstones to the consumers with the company’s brand name because of the chances that the Astrologers or Jewellers could misuse the brand’s name in the market, resulting in a negative brand identity. But with the incorporation of the new plan, the company has now developed such technology that no Astrologer or Jeweller can misuse the brand name in any aspect. This lateral integration with Astrologers & Jewellers will increase the brand "Gem Selections" accessibility manifold and will also increase the brand equity.

The process that is implemented in the newly adapted strategy is comprehensive and allows a safe passage to the brand’s products without the fear of being misrepresented. In the process, the authorized dealers are given the permission to sell Gem Selections™ Gemstones. The customers buying these products will first check the company’s official website allowing them to see whether the Dealer is authorized to sell these products or not. After verifying that the dealer is authorized, the customer will verify that whether the gemstone is really a Gem Selections™ Gemstone using the instructions on the platform.

It is necessary for the consumers to follow the verification steps in order to obtain only the authentic products as all the gemstones and jewellery at Gem Selections are certified by Govt. Lab which makes it outstand the others in terms of quality and purity of its products.

Gem Selections is the retail brand of Khanna Gems Private Limited and speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Khanna, the Founder & MD of Khanna Gems Private Limited, said “The newly formulated strategy will help us to increase the brand presence across the national and international markets ensuring that our products to reach a larger market without compromising on the quality and genuineness of the brand name. In longer run this will also help us to reach a wider audience thereby increasing the brand equity and brand value in the market. Every gemstone or a piece of jewellery offered by Gem Selections is unique and has been especially crafted keeping in mind every intricate detail that make it invaluable and it is our goal that these products make a strong mark in the entire industry giving the consumers the best value of the money invested by them.”

Gem Selections is the only Jewellery brand that works at such a large scale towards the development of transparent and knowledge disseminating platforms which help curb the sale of fake gemstones. Hence, it has been awarded as the “Best Gemstones Brand in India”.

The renowned brand has over 50,000 SKU’s listed on its website and it is estimated that there will be around 1,00,000 SKU’s listed on the website by the end of 2021 and this shall continue to grow.

About Khanna Gems: Khanna Gems Pvt. Limited is a pioneer in the gemstone business and the only firm selling 100 per cent genuine gemstones. Incorporated on 20th January 1997, it is the only company in India that sells gemstones with an appropriate government lab certificate, be it in the online or offline mode. Khanna Gems engages in retail sale, wholesale distribution, and export of gemstones, diamonds, jewellery, handicrafts, rudraksha and other related products. The vision of Khanna Gems is to set a global benchmark for quality and emerge as the biggest player in the gemstones, diamonds, and jewellery industry.

