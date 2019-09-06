Gujarat told to submit response on ESZ draft notification on Western Ghats within a month

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Gujarat government to submit its response within a month on the draft notification issued by the Environment Ministry on the proposed eco-sensitive zone in the Western Ghats, a biodiversity hotspot. During the hearing of a plea that alleged the ESZ notification has not been finalised despite the NGT direction in September last year to complete it within six months, the Environment Ministry informed the tribunal that Karnataka, Goa and Tamil Nadu have given their response and only Gujarat is yet to do so.

"If the States of Karnataka, Goa and Tamil Nadu have given their response, there is no reason why the State of Gujarat has not done so," a bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said. The NGT directed the Environment Ministry to finalise the matter within two months after the receipt of Gujarat's response.

"If any expert opinion is required, the same may be taken in the said period. Progress report in this regard be filed by November 15, 2019. In view of the delay, which has already taken place, the concerned Joint Secretary/Advisor, ESZ Division, may personally monitor the matter and remain present on the next date (of hearing)," it said. After the draft notification of the Western Ghats lapsed on August 26 last year, the green panel in September that year allowed the Environment Ministry to republish it. It also asked the ministry to finalise the matter within six months without alterations to the eco-sensitive zone in terms of the notification dated February 27, 2017.

The NGT has noted that the ecology of the Western Ghats was under "serious stress". It has restrained six states — Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu — from giving clearance to activities which may adversely affect the Western Ghats, saying its is one of the richest biodiversity regions and needs to be conserved.

The draft notification issued by the ministry had identified an area of 56,825 square kilometres spread across the six states as Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA). Following protests by various groups and political parties against its recommendations, the government constituted the K Kasturirangan committee to examine the WGEEP report.

Instead of the total area, only 37 per cent (i.e. 60,000 sq km) of the of the Western Ghats be brought under the ESA, the Kasturirangan committee recommended.

