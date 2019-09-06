Kohler to open 500new stores, eyes 20% market share in India

Kitchen and bath fittings major Kohler, said it plans to expand in India by adding 500 stores in the next three years period. "Kohler will add 500 stores in the next 3 years in a bid to capture 20 per cent market share in the country. The company currently has over 500 stores in more than 100 cities in India," K&B Kohler group president Larry Yuen told PTI here.

At present, the company has captured 10 per cent share in the country, he said. Kohler also plans to expand production in India to serve its key global markets besides meeting local requirements as it looks to leverage on the cost advantage of manufacturing in the country.

The company will expand its capacity by setting up a new plant at its existing facility at Jhagadiya in neighboring Bharuch district in Gujarat, Yuen said. US-based designer kitchen and bath products manufacturer Kohler's existing plant in Gujarat is one of the biggest in Asia and help the company cut costs and become a big player in the Indian market.

Commenting on investment plans Yuen said, We have invested huge amountso far and by next three years, we expect the figure to be higher." The company is also going ahead with its retail investment plan with a specialfocus on tier IIand III cities. Along with strengthening its dealership network, the company plans to open 'Experience Centers' in India which will be showcasing Kohler company's state-of-the-art products.

Such retail models are already present in the US and China, he added. India is among Kohlers 3 most strategic markets globally. We have captured 10 per cent market share in India, but we are number one international brand here," he said.

Yuen stated that China was competing neck and neck with India. Now, India has pulled ahead in growth terms, since the slowdown in China and India is now the fastest-growing market, he observed..

