NHAI's three toll plazas bag cleanliness award from Jal Shakti Ministry

Three toll plazas of National Highways Authority of India have won award for cleanliness from Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Friday. "Its a matter of grt pride and honour to share that NHAIs three toll plazas have been awarded cleanest toll plazas by Ministry of Jal Shakti," the ministry said in a tweet.

The first prize was won by Tamalwadi Toll Plaza under regional office Mumbai, second prize by Korlapahad Toll Plaza under Hyderabad regional office and the third prize was bagged by Kheda Toll plaza under Gujarat regional office. Prizes were received by respective ROs (regional offices) on Swachchhta Sahyog Divas at Vigyan Bhavan on Friday, the ministry said. PTI

* IBM, NASSCOM Foundation launch new-collar employability skills program IT company IBM and NASSCOM Foundation on Friday jointly announced the launch of new-collar employability skills program under which 2,500 students from non-technical colleges will be imparted technical training.

The program has already on-boarded more than 2,500 candidates through 23 colleges in the regions across Karnataka, NCR and Haryana. The aim is to train these students in emerging technologies and provide employment opportunities, the joint statement from IBM and Nasscom Foundation said.

"This unique CSR intervention by IBM will engage with students through an on-campus approach in a 204 hour-long blended training model. Students from 23 tier-2 and tier-3 technical institutions will be skilled on new-age technologies like data science, cloud computing and block-chain," the statement said. The training will also cover life skill and functional English skills, it added.

