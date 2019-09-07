New Asian Paints Royale Health Shield TVC stars Ranbir and Deepika

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): Asian Paints for decades has been a partner for creating your beautiful dream home with exquisite walls and a luxurious finish. But now along with beauty, the brand also wants to keep your walls safe and healthy, with its state-of-the-art interior paint - Royale Health Shield, the anti-bacterial paint. This is why once again, as a part of the national campaign for 'Royale Health Shield;' Asian Paints has taken out its second TVC that encourages consumers to choose an anti-bacterial paint that cares for your health. Conceptualized by Contract India, the ad is directed by renowned director, Vivek Kakkad and stars the two brand ambassadors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor.

Asian Paint's Royale Health Shield is a revolutionary paint that combines hygiene and aesthetics to ensure a safe and beautiful home. You can see this significantly well in the ad film that highlights the importance of beautifying and protecting your house. The film starts where Ranbir is calling up Deepika and is upset for not being invited to her housewarming. With a straight face Deepika, sitting in her beautifully painted home teases him by comparing him to bacteria. Initially confused, Ranbir realizes the cheekiness and they both break into light laughter.

Meanwhile, we see Deepika's house being painted with Asian Paint's Royale Health Shield and as the paint flows down the walls we see the animation showing how the paint functions and the whole house ends up looking spectacular. The film continues with Ranbir visiting Deepika's house party and their friendly banter of calling each other bacteria signifies the ethos of the paint and the ad film. The first TVC which was released for Royale Health Shield also featured the camaraderie between the Bollywood stars Ranbir and Deepika while bringing to the forefront the necessity of making your home safe and beautiful.

"Safety and hygiene have become a pressing matter today. People believe that the health of one's home reflects one's personal health and this is what makes Asian Paints "Royale Health Shield" a healthy choice for a concerned consumer. With Silver Ion Technology, as recommended by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Asian Paint's Royale Health Shield not only ensures that walls are bacteria-free but offers the finest looking walls ever. Our second TVC with our brand ambassadors brings to light this very message but in a friendly and casual way", said Amit Syngle, COO, Asian Paints Limited. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

