Industry leaders pay tribute to Jethmalani

Industry leaders have condoled the demise of former Union minister and eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani, calling him a person with sharp instincts, and a great Indian. Jethmalani passed away on Sunday at 7.45 am at his official residence in New Delhi. He died a few days before his 96th birthday on September 14.

"Ram Jethmalani was a colossus who straddled the legal landscape of India for over 70 years. He had sharp instincts and eye of an eagle, the fearlessness of a lion and a heart of compassion for those at the receiving end of injustice," Hinduja Group Co-Chairman Gopichand Hinduja said. "He had a phenomenal memory to recall legal cases of last couple of centuries starting from the Privy Council to High Courts and Supreme Court of India," Hinduja added.

The courage of Jethmalani's conviction enabled him to face the political and legal dispensations of the day whenever he felt they transgressed law and natural justice. He would take up the cases of not just the rich and famous but would pro bono work for indigent clients, Hinduja added.

Former Infosys CFO and multi-sector investor T V Mohandas Pai also condoled the death of Jethmalani. "Ram Jethmalani, Veteran Lawyer And Former Union Minister, Dies At 95. A great Indian goes to his Maker! We will miss him! OM Shanthi!," he tweeted.

Jethmalani was Union law minister and also Urban development minister during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government. He was born in Shikarpur in Sindh province (now in Pakistan) on September 14, 1923 and obtained a law degree at the age of 17.

