PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 9

A no-deal Brexit will plunge UK into a recession by causing a rise in unemployment and leading to an estimated 6% slide in house prices, KPMG said in a report. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar warned Boris Johnson that he should not expect any breakthrough in talks on the Irish border's future as the British prime minister makes his maiden visit to Dublin on Monday.

Lithuanian truck owner Girteka Logistics will make an aggressive push into UK despite the short-term disruption from a no-deal Brexit, Kristian Kaas Mortensen, head of strategic partnerships at Girteka, told the Financial Times. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

