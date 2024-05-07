Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, his son Anuj cast votes in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and his son Anuj Patel cast their votes for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Patel was seen standing in a queue as he awaited his turn to vote at a polling booth.

After voting, Patel said "The festival of democracy is being celebrated. Polling for the third phase is underway. I have also voted. It is our responsibility to vote. All of you should vote for 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'..." Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah cast their votes in Ahmedabad.

Polling started for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election today at 7:00 am. The states and union territories where the elections are being held in this phase are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10) and West Bengal (4). The BJP has bagged the Surat seat unopposed.

In this phase, more than 1300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray. A total of 17.24 crore voters are eligible to cast their franchise in this phase at 1.85 lakh polling stations. Seventy-five delegates from 23 countries will see the poll process, the poll panel said.

Voting is not taking place for Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat today as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has postponed the polling to the sixth phase to be held on May 25. Originally, voting was scheduled to be held on 94 Lok Sabha seats in the third phase. However, elections were rescheduled from the second to the third phase in the Betul Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh due to the death of the BSP candidate. The BJP candidate in Surat has been declared the winner unopposed and due to the revised polling schedule in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, the total seats now going to poll are 93.

In the 2019 general election, the BJP won 72 of the 93 seats that go to the polls today. The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting is scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

