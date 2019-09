Lebanon's Hezbollah downed an Israeli unmanned aircraft outside the southern town of Ramyah, the movement's Al-Manar TV said early on Monday.

The Israeli drone is now in the hands of Hezbollah's fighters, the Iran-backed group added in a statement.

