Updated: 09-09-2019 11:14 IST
Mumbai, Sep 09 (PTI) Following are the Direct Rates

Following are the Direct Ratesof Exchange (DRE) as announced by the State Bank of India heretoday. (All rates in rupees per unit): CURR_CODE TTBUY TTSELL BILLBUY BILLSELL USD/INR 70.9 72.4 70.84 72.54 EUR/INR 77.64 80.36 77.57 80.52 GBP/INR 86.5 89.41 86.42 89.59 JPY/INR 65.86 68.21 65.8 68.34 CHF/INR 71.15 73.76 71.09 73.91 AUD/INR 48.11 50.21 48.06 50.31 NZD/INR 45.2 47.28 45.16 47.37 CAD/INR 53.51 55.31 53.46 55.42 SGD/INR 51.08 52.75 51.04 52.85 HKD/INR 8.98 9.29 8.97 9.31 DKK/INR 10.42 10.77 10.4 10.79 NOK/INR 7.85 8.11 7.84 8.12 SEK/INR 7.31 7.55 7.3 7.56Note :- CURRENCY JPY IS CALCULATED IN 100 FOREIGNCURRENCY UNITS

