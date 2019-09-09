Mumbai, Sep 09 (PTI) Following are the Direct Rates

Following are the Direct Ratesof Exchange (DRE) as announced by the State Bank of India heretoday. (All rates in rupees per unit): CURR_CODE TTBUY TTSELL BILLBUY BILLSELL USD/INR 70.9 72.4 70.84 72.54 EUR/INR 77.64 80.36 77.57 80.52 GBP/INR 86.5 89.41 86.42 89.59 JPY/INR 65.86 68.21 65.8 68.34 CHF/INR 71.15 73.76 71.09 73.91 AUD/INR 48.11 50.21 48.06 50.31 NZD/INR 45.2 47.28 45.16 47.37 CAD/INR 53.51 55.31 53.46 55.42 SGD/INR 51.08 52.75 51.04 52.85 HKD/INR 8.98 9.29 8.97 9.31 DKK/INR 10.42 10.77 10.4 10.79 NOK/INR 7.85 8.11 7.84 8.12 SEK/INR 7.31 7.55 7.3 7.56Note :- CURRENCY JPY IS CALCULATED IN 100 FOREIGNCURRENCY UNITS

