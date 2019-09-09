Mumbai, Sep 09 (PTI) Metals :- (in Rs per kg) (Inclusive of +GST)Copper cable scrap 416 Gun Metal Scrap 350Copper scrap heavy 409 Brass honey 298Copper armature 398 Copper Billets 444Copper sheet cuttings 396 Aluminium Ingots 141Copper utensils scrap 388 Zinc 186Brass sheet cuttings 319 Lead 147Brass utensils scrap 305 Tin 1310Aluminium utensils scrap 103 Nickel 1295 CC ROD 449----------Sugar :- Sugar quality S-30 (PER QUINTAL): 3302/3402 Sugar quality M-30 (PER QUINTAL): 3382/3582-------- MUMBAI:-BLACK PEPPER RD 350/410GINGER BLEACHED ----GINGER UNBLEACHED 280COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 10300COPPRA OFFICE KOZHIKODE 10200COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 15000COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 12000COCHIN COCONUT OIL N/TCOCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1620 T.P----------PTI MUMJMF JMF

