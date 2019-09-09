Steps taken by Centre to mitigate impact of global economic slowdown: Shekhawat

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday said the central government has taken steps to mitigate the impact of the global economic slowdown. "Entire world is passing through the phase of the economic slowdown. We are on the top of the list of the best performing countries," Shekhawat told reporters at a press conference here.

"The government has taken steps and measures to provide economic relief. A merger of banks and relief to manufacturing and automobile sectors are such steps," said Shekhawat, who was in the city to highlight the achievements of 100 days of the BJP-led NDA government. He said the government has announced the investment of Rs 100 lakh crore in the infrastructure sector in the next five years which will also create employment opportunities.

Replying to a question related to Jammu and Kashmir, the Jal Shakti minister said people there have supported the government's move and there is "nearly 90 percent attendance" in schools, other institutions, government, and private offices in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh now. He said "world leaders stood by India on its decision of removing article 370 and 35A from the Constitution" and Pakistan was isolated on various global platforms.

Shekhawat said Pakistan has only confirmed its image as terror sponsor country. Indian forces are capable and free to give a befitting reply to Pakistan as was done earlier through the surgical strike and airstrike, the Union minister said.

