Anurag for religious circuit in Himachal to generate more revenue

Union Minister Anurag Thakur has advised the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal Pradesh to develop a religious circuit to generate more revenue and employment. Talking to reporters here on the completion of 100 days of the second tenure of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)government, the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs said, "What stops Himachal government to create a religious circuit on the lines some other states to generate more revenue?"

He said a religious circuit connecting famous Chintpuri, Jawala Jee, Kangra, Chamunda Devi, Naina Devi, Baba Balak Nath temples should be created in the state. To a question regarding proposed Global Investors' Meet in Dharamshala in November, he said,"We are unable to harness in the sectors of horticulture and tourism in Himachal Pradesh up to the level which we can."

The state government in 1998 took several steps in the hydro power generation sector, he said. At that time, Anurag Thakur's father Prem Kumar Dhumal was chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. Dhumal was also BJP's chief ministerial candidate in the Assembly polls in 2017 but he lost the election from Sujanpur seat and Jai Ram Thakur was made the CM.

Anurag Thakur said India has a "good opportunity" during the ongoing global economic slowdown. "Several big industrial houses want to move out of various foreign countries due to US-China trade war but they do not know where to invest. Whichever state in India will give attractive offers to them, they will invest there," the MoS, Finance, said.

Responding to a query, he said the Modi government has already reduced goods and services tax (GST) on electric vehicles from 12 to 5 per cent and on its chargers from 18 to 5 per cent for improving the situation of the automobile industry. The Modi government has also taken the decision of merger of banks for their optimum utilisation, he added.

