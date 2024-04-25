Left Menu

447 Candidates Nominated for 11 Tripura Assembly Seats Up for Grabs on May 13

Maharashtra's 11 constituencies will participate in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections. A total of 447 candidates filed nominations for the polls scheduled on May 13. The maximum nominations (76) were filed in Beed, while Nandurbar received the fewest (18).

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 22:12 IST
447 Candidates Nominated for 11 Tripura Assembly Seats Up for Grabs on May 13
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 447 candidates have filed nomination forms for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polling in Maharashtra on Thursday, which was the last date for the process, an official said.

Eleven constituencies in north Maharashtra, western Maharashtra and Marathwada will go to polls in the fourth phase on May 13.

As per poll officials, 18 candidates have filed their papers in Nandurbar, 24 in Jalgaon, 31 in Raver, 47 in Jalna, 51 in Aurangabad, 38 in Maval, 42 in Pune, 46 in Shirur, 43 in Ahmednagar, 31 in Shirdi and 76 in Beed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
4
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024