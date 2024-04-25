447 Candidates Nominated for 11 Tripura Assembly Seats Up for Grabs on May 13
Maharashtra's 11 constituencies will participate in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections. A total of 447 candidates filed nominations for the polls scheduled on May 13. The maximum nominations (76) were filed in Beed, while Nandurbar received the fewest (18).
A total of 447 candidates have filed nomination forms for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polling in Maharashtra on Thursday, which was the last date for the process, an official said.
Eleven constituencies in north Maharashtra, western Maharashtra and Marathwada will go to polls in the fourth phase on May 13.
As per poll officials, 18 candidates have filed their papers in Nandurbar, 24 in Jalgaon, 31 in Raver, 47 in Jalna, 51 in Aurangabad, 38 in Maval, 42 in Pune, 46 in Shirur, 43 in Ahmednagar, 31 in Shirdi and 76 in Beed.
