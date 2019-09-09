CREDAI, NSDC to upskill 20,000 construction workers this fiscal

Realtors' body CREDAI on Monday said it will train 20,000 workers in the construction and real estate sector this fiscal in collaboration with NSDC. "Comprehending the significance of skilling and up-skilling in construction and prepping up for the post economic slowdown period, NSDC awarded an additional target of 20,000 to CREDAI for the FY2019-20," it said in a statement.

CREDAI made a foray into skill development in 2011 and has since trained more than 1.25 lakh construction workers under various corporate social responsibility and government schemes. These trainings help workers in understanding the finer technical details of their job role, resulting in increase in efficiency and decrease in wastage.

Established in 1999, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) is the apex body for private real estate developers in India, representing over 12,000 developers through 21 states and 203 city chapters across the country.

