International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on hopes of monetary stimulus

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 09-09-2019 19:13 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on hopes of monetary stimulus

Image Credit: PxHere

U.S. stocks opened higher for the fourth straight session on Monday, as mixed global economic data lifted expectations of monetary stimulus from central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68.77 points, or 0.26%, at the open to 26,866.23.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.72 points, or 0.33%, at 2,988.43. The Nasdaq Composite gained 27.84 points, or 0.34%, to 8,130.91 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : US bell
COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019