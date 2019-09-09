Fin Commission says 'will consider' R'sthan govt proposals with full sympathy

The 15th Finance Commission chairman, N K Singh, on Monday assured there will be no injustice to Rajasthan and the suggestions received from the state government will be seriously considered. The commission completed its four-day visit to Rajasthan on Monday.

"The present organised leadership here is committed for development and the senior officials here are also doing very commendable work. The Rajasthan government can expect from the 15th Finance Commission that we will certainly have sympathy for Rajasthan and certainly there will be no injustice, which the Chief Minister and others mentioned that the expectation from the former Finance Commission was not fulfilled," said Singh while praising the work of the state government at a press conference here. Singh said, "I cannot say about the expectations but I will consider the suggestions sympathetically, whichever is possible while remaining under the ambit of the commission."

He said the 15th Finance Commission is ending its journey from Rajasthan with a very positive outlook. "All the members of the commission have studied deeply about the problems of Rajasthan, I have also studied so many proposals, we will consider those proposals with full sympathy," he said.

Singh said the state government has worked in many fields including education, health, drinking water and renewable energy in its eight months of tenure and the commission was very satisfied to know that the chief minister is giving special priority to solar energy and renewable energy. Commenting on the decision of the state government to waive the crop loans despite its poor financial condition, Singh said, "I think different states have their own priorities. The farmers who have a particular problem here were debt-ridden, this loan waiver decision was taken in that context and it should be seen in that context only."

Earlier, a high-level discussion was held with the chief minister, his cabinet ministers and senior officials here with the commission team. On the demand of special package of the state government for drinking water, Singh said out of 29 states, the commission has so far visited 26 states and there is no state which does not require any kind of package.

He said that every state has its own set of problems and the commission will reach to any conclusion to give priority to any state only after studying the challenges. Commission member secretary Arvind Mehta said it was informed by the state government that there is scope for 1.20 lakh MW solar power generation in Rajasthan and it alone can meet energy needs of the entire country.

A team of the commission team had been visiting the state from September 6.

