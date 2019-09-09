Business briefs 1

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said on Monday that it will ensure recycling of plastic waste collected on October 2 in cement kilns. It would also collect plastic waste through nationwide shramdaan on October 2.

"For this DPIIT has requested all the states and Union Territories to mobilise the industrial parks for collection of plastic waste across all industrial estates, parks, corridors, nodes and industrial areas for the Swachhta hi Sewa 2019 campaign beginning from 11th September," it said in a statement.

* * * * Indian delegation participates in Thessaloniki International Fair in Greece

* An Indian delegation led by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Hardeep Singh Puri has participated in the Thessaloniki International Fair in Greece, the commerce ministry said in a statement on Monday. Senior officials and businessmen and prominent Indian entrepreneurs were part of the delegation.

Puri said India's economy is expected to reach USD 5 trillion in 2025 and, it will be among the largest in the world.

He said Greece, which is a member of the EU, Eurozone, and International Organisations, can become a European country-hub for Indian companies in key sectors like technology, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, agricultural production and processing, energy, shipping, tourism, mining, food and culture.

