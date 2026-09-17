Parliament Lifts Immunity of Ex-EU Commissioner Amid Qatargate Scandal

In a significant development, Greece's parliament has lifted the parliamentary immunity of Dimitris Avramopoulos, a former European Commissioner, allowing authorities to proceed with the 'Qatargate' corruption case investigation. Avramopoulos, a prominent figure in Greek politics, refutes any allegations of misconduct related to the scandal.

The Qatargate case, one of the largest EU corruption scandals, involves accusations of Qatari officials bribing EU representatives to influence policymaking. Avramopoulos, previously exempt from arrest due to immunity, now faces potential legal action following the parliament's decision. Meanwhile, Qatar maintains its stance of innocence regarding the allegations.

Investigations revealed significant cash transactions and payments made through non-profit organizations, raising concerns about policy manipulation. Belgian authorities have already seized substantial sums in cash during their inquiry. Avramopoulos, who plans to cooperate with Belgian authorities, served as the European Commissioner for Migration and was associated with Fight Impunity, an NGO connected to the case.