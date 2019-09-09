International Development News
Development News Edition
Agri exports dip 14.39 pc in Apr-July this fiscal: APEDA

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 09-09-2019 21:18 IST
The country's agriculture exports dipped 14.39 per cent to USD 5.45 billion (about Rs 38,700 crore) in April-July this fiscal, according to APEDA data. Basmati and non-basmati rice exports dipped 9.26 per cent to USD 1.56 billion during the first four months of the current fiscal.

Similarly, non-basmati rice exports too contracted 38.3 per cent to USD 695 million. The other categories which recorded negative growth include guar gum, groundnut, buffalo meat, sheep/goat meat, poultry and dairy products, processed fruits and vegetables, floriculture and seeds.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) was established by the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

