PM Modi and PM of Nepal inaugurate petroleum products pipeline

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Nepal, Right Hon'ble K.P. Sharma Oli today jointly inaugurated South Asia's first cross-border petroleum products pipeline from Motihari in India to Amlekhgunj in Nepal through video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Oli expressed appreciation for early implementation of this important connectivity project, completed much ahead of schedule.

Prime Minister Modi said that the 69-km Motihari-Amlekhgunj pipeline, having a capacity of 2 million metric ton per annum, will provide cleaner petroleum products at an affordable cost to the people of Nepal. He welcomed the announcement made by Prime Minister Oli to reduce the price of petroleum products by Rs. 2 per liter in Nepal.

Prime Minister Modi noted that regular exchanges at highest political levels have laid down a forward-looking agenda for expanding India-Nepal partnership. He expressed confidence that bilateral relations between India and Nepal will continue to further deepen and expand across diverse sectors.

Prime Minister Oli extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit Nepal, which was accepted by Prime Minister Modi.

(With Inputs from PIB)