Apple sets launch of streaming, gaming services

Apple set launch dates Tuesday for its original video offering, Apple TV+, and its game subscription service as the tech giant ramped up efforts to reduce its dependence on the iPhone. The TV+ service will launch November 1 in more than 100 countries at USD 4.99 per month and will include a "powerful and inspiring lineup of original shows, movies and documentaries."

Apple is featuring scripted dramas, comedies and movies as well as children's programs in the service, which will compete against streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon. "With Apple TV+, we are presenting all-original stories from the best, brightest and most creative minds, and we know viewers will find their new favorite show or movie on our service," said Zack Van Amburg, Apple's head of video.

Apple said customers who purchase an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac will get the first year of the service for free. The company's online gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade, will launch next week, offering exclusive titles for mobile and desktop users.

The new service, which will also cost $4.99 per month, will include more than 100 game titles made for Apple devices. "You can't find these games on any other mobile platform or subscription service, no games service ever launched as many games, and we can't wait for you to play all of that," product manager Ann Thai told the Apple media event in Cupertino, California.

Apple was expected to launch new iPhone models at the event but is also moving into new segments to compensate for slumping smartphone sales. Apple also unveiled updates to its iPad tablet and Apple Watch smartwatch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)