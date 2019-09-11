Merkel: Economic situation means German tax revenues could fall

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that the current economic situation in Germany meant tax revenues could come in lower than expected.

Europe's largest economy contracted by 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in the April-June period and some weak data since then has fuelled concerns that the economy could slip into recession in the July-September period. Economists generally define a technical recession as at least two consecutive quarters of contraction.

