Merkel: Economic situation means German tax revenues could fall

Updated: 11-09-2019 13:20 IST
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that the current economic situation in Germany meant tax revenues could come in lower than expected.

Europe's largest economy contracted by 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in the April-June period and some weak data since then has fuelled concerns that the economy could slip into recession in the July-September period. Economists generally define a technical recession as at least two consecutive quarters of contraction.

COUNTRY : Germany
