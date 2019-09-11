Scindia School, Gwalior, Ranks Number 1 Among Boys Boarding Schools

Education World Conducts India School Rankings 2019

Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India (NewsVoir)

According to the Education World India School Rankings (EWISR) 2019 survey, conducted by Education World magazine, The Scindia School, Gwalior, has achieved the number 1 rank in the category of Boys Boarding Schools.

The Scindia School, established in 1897, is one of the top boarding schools for boys in India. The school’s Principal, Dr. Madhav Deo Saraswat, a professional with tremendous experience, attributes the award to the healthy educational ecosystem which allows each student to unleash their true potential and creativity. The ecosystem makes learning a lot better by making them feel safe, respected and valued.

The Principal, Dr. Saraswat commented, “The award is a testimony of the hard work, dedication and sense of purpose of each and every member of the Scindian fraternity.” He further added, “The vision of the board, relentless pursuit of excellence from the teachers, unwavering faith of the parent community and the scientific thought process of the students lead the way forward in making this educational institute the most respected Boys Boarding School."

The ranking system for the schools is based on a total score based off of such as Academic Reputation, Co-curricular Education, Individual Attention to Students, etc. The Scindia School’s current high rank can also be attributed to the competence of its faculty. The school also received high scores for Leadership/ Management Quality and Infrastructure Provision.

The school’s agenda to work towards a progressive mindset is in alignment with their modern facilities. Although situated in the 9th Century setting of the Historic Gwalior Fort, the School houses well-equipped and regularly updated facilities for classrooms, laboratories, libraries, sports fields and dining halls. Additionally, the school keeps coming out with new initiatives, which speaks of its progressive mindset.

Image: The Scindia School, Gwalior PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)