BHEL commissions 1,320 MW thermal plant in Odisha

State-run engineering firm BHEL on Wednesday announced commissioning of 1,320 MW IB thermal power station in Jharsuguda district of Odisha.

The power project is owned by Odisha Power Generation Corporation Limited (OPGC), a joint venture company of the Odisha Government and US-based energy company AES, a statement said.

A substantial portion of power generated from the project will be supplied to the Grid Corporation of Odisha (GRIDCO), it said.

