International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

BHEL commissions 1,320 MW thermal plant in Odisha

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 11-09-2019 15:00 IST
BHEL commissions 1,320 MW thermal plant in Odisha

Image Credit: PTI

State-run engineering firm BHEL on Wednesday announced commissioning of 1,320 MW IB thermal power station in Jharsuguda district of Odisha.

The power project is owned by Odisha Power Generation Corporation Limited (OPGC), a joint venture company of the Odisha Government and US-based energy company AES, a statement said.

A substantial portion of power generated from the project will be supplied to the Grid Corporation of Odisha (GRIDCO), it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019