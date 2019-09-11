Punjab Govt signs MoU to establish GeM Organizational Transformation Team

Government e-Marketplace (GeM) under the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry and Government of Punjab, signed MoU to set up a GeM Organizational Transformation Team (GOTT) Project Management Unit (PMU)in the state. The MoU was signed by Additional CEO, GeM, S. Suresh Kumar, and director Industries, Government of Punjab, C. Sibinat Chandigarh on 10th September 2019.

GeM, the national public procurement portal launched in August 2016 has transformed the public procurement landscape in the country with transparency, efficiency, and inclusion. It has facilitated procurement worth over Rs. 34,000 crores of goods & services by various Government Departments, Organisations and PSUs.

To further strengthen and enable Government departments towards a market-based procurement, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, Government of India has advised Ministries and Departments of Central and State Governments to consider services of GOTT on an outcome-based self-sustenance model. GOTT will assist the buyer agent to redesign the procurement processes and enhance competencies to derive maximum benefit from the online marketplace.

Government of Punjabis the first State which will establish GOTT PMU for effectively utilizing this transformational initiative towards inclusive, efficient and transparent procurement. Among the CPSUs, SAIL has already signed MoU for setting up of PMU. Many other states and CPSUs are in the process of setting up GOTT PMUs.

It is projected that through the initiatives of GOTT PMU, Government of Punjab will be able to transact around Rs 1700 crore in terms of annual Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) on GeM platform in the first year and over Rs 3000 crore per annum, over a period of time.

(With Inputs from PIB)