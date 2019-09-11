India exports 3.68 mln tn of sugar so far in 2018-19

India is estimated to have exported 3.68 million tonne of sugar in the ongoing 2018-19 marketing year so far, industry data showed. The government has allowed to export surplus 5 million tonne of sugar in the current 2018-19 marketing year (October-September) for which subsidy is also being provided. Last year, the country had managed to export only 500,000 tonne of sweetener.

According to the India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA), the country has shipped 3.14 million tonne of sugar and the rest 544,635 tonne was in transit till September 9. Of the total sugar exported, raw sugar was 1.49 million tonne and white 1.53 million tonne.

Much of the sugar has been exported to Iran, followed by Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Somalia and Afghanistan, AISTA added. India is facing a glut situation in sugar owing to record production during the current 2018-19 and the previous year. In the current year, sugar output is estimated at around 33 million tonne, as against 32.3 million tonne in 2017-18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)