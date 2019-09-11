Sebi refuses to modify direction to recall loans from Singh brothers, others in Religare case

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday refused to modify its interim order directing Religare Finvest and Religare Enterprises to recall loans worth over Rs 2,000 crore that were diverted to promoters Shivinder Mohan Singh, Malvinder Mohan Singh and other entities after finding preliminary evidence of fund diversions. However, the regulator has removed the name of certain firms from the list of entities from whom the two Religare companies have been directed to recover money.

Further, Sebi said it will look into the roles of any other entity which may have been involved in the entire matter. Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) is a subsidiary of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL). At the end of December 2018, Singh brothers were among the promoters of REL.

Noting that a detailed investigation in the matter is still in progress which is supposed to reveal all the layers of the alleged fraud as well as expose the specific role of each entity, Sebi said it is not inclined to vacate the directions passed through the interim order, except modifying certain directions. Sebi, through an interim order in March, had directed RFL and REL to initiate steps to recall loans that were diverted to Singh brothers and 21 other entities, along with due interest within three months.

Besides, Singh brothers were asked not to associate themselves with the affairs of REL and RFL till further directions. "It was observed that funds amounting to Rs 2,315.09 crore had been diverted from the books of RFL for the utilisation of promoters and promoter group entities of REL," the regulator had said in the order.

In its order passed on Wednesday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said REL and RFL shall continue with the steps to recall the loans, amounting to about Rs 2,065.09 crore, extended either directly or indirectly to Singh brothers and 18 other entities along with due interest. However, the capital markets regulator has removed the name of three entities -- Religare Comtrade, Bharat Road Network and OSPL Infradeal -- from the list of entities from whom REL and RFL have been directed to recover money after noting their submissions.

Further, Sebi noted that Singh brothers and Malav Holdings as well as Shivi Holdings have primarily denied their role in the entire fund diversion and have accused other entities of having orchestrated the same. "The Singh brothers have also accused each other of being complicit in the entire fund diversion. Malvinder Singh has also tried to explain certain transactions as normal business transactions.

"However, given the important and pivotal positions occupied by the Singh brothers in REL/RFL as their promoters and directors during the relevant period of fund diversion, their submissions do not seem convincing and creditworthy," Sebi said in its 29-page order. Considering the submissions made by these entities, Sebi has directed "the investigation to look into the roles of any other entity who may have a role in the entire matter".

Apart from the Singh brothers, the loans have to be recalled from 18 other entities, including Platinum Infrastructure, Ad Advertising and Artifice Properties, Best Health Management, Devera Developers, Vitoba Realtors, Fern Healthcare, Modland Wears, Rosestar Marketing, Star Artworks, Tripoli Investment & Trading Co, Volga Management and Consultancy, Zolton Properties, RHC Holding, Ranchem, ANR Securities, Shivi Holdings and Malav Holdings.

