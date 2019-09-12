ITC Hotels not to use single-use plastic in front of the house area by October

ITC's hospitality arm ITC Hotels has said as part of adopting sustainable practises, it will eliminate single-use plastic products for front of the house areas by October 2019. ITC Hotels has been adapting sustainable practises for over two decades now, it said in a statement.

"With responsible luxury as our guiding premise, ITC Hotels continues to uphold its commitment to Reduce, Reuse and Recycle," ITC Hotels Division Technical, EHS and Sustainablity VP H C Vinayaka said. Having started much early with the elimination of single-use plastic products, the ITC Hotels chain will have no 'single use plastic product' for front of the house area by October 2019, he added.

"Simultaneously, work is already in progress to eliminate the same from back of the areas as well," Vinayaka said. Front of the house area refers to space where a customer has engagement during his stay at a hotel, including the lobby and dining areas.

Back of the house includes administration offices, kitchen, pantry, maintenance and engineering.

GeM, Punjab sign pact for setting up project management unit

* Public procurement portal GeM, under the commerce ministry, and the Punjab government have signed a pact to set up a GeM Organizational Transformation Team (GOTT) Project Management Unit (PMU) in the state. GeM, the national public procurement portal, was launched in August 2016 to increase transparency and efficiency in the government's procurement process.

The project will assist the buyer agency to redesign the procurement processes and enhance competencies to derive maximum benefit from the online marketplace, the commerce ministry said in a statement. Punjab is the first state which will establish this for effectively utilising this transformational initiative towards inclusive, efficient and transparent procurement.

"It is projected that through the initiatives, government of Punjab will be able to transact around Rs 1700 crore in terms of annual Gross Merchandize Value on GeM platform in the first year and over Rs 3000 crore per annum, over a period of time," it said.

