3onedata Launches Two Industrial Grade Light-managed Switches for Automation

3onedata, a professional provider of industrial communication equipment and solution, launches two industrial grade light-managed switches - IES2005 with five 100M Ethernet ports and IES2008 with eight 100M Ethernet ports.

Installing fully managed switches throughout an entire automation system can be prohibitively expensive. Many customers reply that their application doesn't actually require all of those management capabilities, therefor 3onedata launches two models that provide basic management capabilities.

To ensure the network stability and ease of manageability in industrial fields, loop detection, broadcast storm prevention, flow control and VLAN functions have been given to the IES2005 and IES2008. The loop detection can ensure the reliability of data transmission, while the broadcast storm prevention can prevent devices' data transmission from storm interference, improving the bandwidth utilization of networking devices. And the flow control function helps to prevent data packet loss, ensuring the integrity and security of data transmission. The VLAN function can make network management flexible.

In order to better adapt to harsh industrial environments, the IES2005 and IES2008 use a salt-spray resistant screw to prevent the products from salt-spray corrosion and reduce customers' operating and maintenance cost. The power supply not only supports 12~48VDC power input, but also supports 24VAC power input that can be perfectly used for building automation system. It's worth mentioning that the IES2005 and IES2008 have a 5-year warranty, giving customers multi guarantee.

The IES2005 and IES2008 are plug and play, they can be directly applied to the intelligent factory without configuration. The compact design and high heat-dissipation aluminum shell allow them to be used without limitation of locality and space. Typically, they can be widely used for factory automation, new energy, safe city and rail transit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)