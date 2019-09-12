IIHM Awards Academic Excellence and Launches Zero Hunger Campaign at IIHM The Telegraph School Awards 2019

Grit, sheer determination and their 'Never Say Die' attitude were the highlights of the occasion. To acknowledge and award those who struggle to keep their dreams alive and are determined to move ahead, battling all odds. The 24th edition of The Telegraph School Awards 2019, presented by the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) was held on 7th September 2019. The solemn occasion, held at the Nazrul Mancha this year, was yet another attempt to bring smiles on the faces of those who have excelled in life despite the odd, have shown immense courage and tenacity to keep the lamp of life, love and education burning in their own lives as well as others'.

Honors went to people living on the edge, balancing all aspects of their lives, yet trying to bring a smile on people's faces. Appeals were made on stage to the audience to support schools in remote villages that need basic infrastructure for education. IIHM Director, Sanjukta Bose stood up in support for Kartick Pal who runs a small school for village children.

IIHM Awards for Excellence in Academics:

IIHM partnered with The Telegraph School Awards yet again and gave away the Awards for Excellence in Academics to schools of all boards for their outstanding performance in the Board examinations this year.

The Chairman and Chief Mentor of IIHM, Dr Suborno Bose, was invited on stage to give away the awards in the Excellence in Academics segment. The IIHM Award for Excellence in Academics (CBSE Board) jointly went to South Point High School and Lakshmipath Singhania High School.

There were joint winners in the IIHM Award for Excellence in Academics (ICSE/ISC) category as well. The award went to La Martiniere School for Girls and Vivekananda Mission School, Joka. A Special Honour was announced in this segment that went to St Michael's School, Siliguri.

Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Sister Nivedita Girls School won the IIHM Award for Excellence in Academics (WB Board) for their outstanding results in 2018-19.

Launch of the IIHM Food Aid Trust:

IIHM The Telegraph School Awards was also the ideal platform for IIHM to officially launch the IIHM Food Aid Trust, the philanthropic body that was formed as a pledge to support the UN Sustainable Development Goal No 2 of Zero Hunger.

IIHM Food Soldiers dressed in white T-shirts with the Food Aid logo, were seen in and around the auditorium spread the message of Food Aid and how to distribute surplus food from home, restaurants and other places among the underprivileged. The students spoke to young students and interested people to join in the IIHM Zero Hunger Movement.

Dr Suborno Bose officially announced the launch of the IIHM Food Aid Trust on stage. "On 15th August 2019, we launched our IIHM Food Aid Trust and right now all our 8,000 students all over the campuses are food soldiers and they are committed to enlighten hospitality. We are supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal No 2. Of Zero Hunger. We are committed to make India a 'Zero Hunger' nation. For this we need a lot of support, so I request all the schools, all the principals to support us. We will go to your school and we will enrol your students as 'Food Soldiers' who can feed a lot of people around them who die hungry every day."

IIHM finds Food Soldier among the Awardees:

Partha Chowdhury is a car pool driver. He finishes his duties by 4 pm every day and starts off on another service that he has pledged to himself and society. He takes his car out in the evening to collect surplus food from various restaurants, packs it properly and distributes it among the patient parties and families who eternally wait eagerly and anxiously in the corridors and premises of hospitals like SSKM, Sambhunath Pandit Hospital and Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital. Most of them cannot afford to buy food from eateries near the hospitals. Others who come from far away might be spending days waiting for their loved ones to recover. Partha's heart went out to these distressed people and started this service.

It was sheer coincidence that Partha Chowdhury's goal matched with the UN and IIHM Sustainability goa of Zero Hunger. Dr Suborno Bose felicitated and thanked Partha on stage for this immense service to society. "I want to thank Partha Babu as well for this fantastic initiative that he is doing. We need a million of you and I think we will all be able to achieve this goal," said Dr Suborno Bose.

