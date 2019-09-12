Bombay HC restrains Quantum Securities from making defamatory statements against NDTV: Filing

The Bombay High Court has restrained Quantum Securities and its directors from making any defamatory statements against NDTV Ltd, according to a regulatory filing. In 2013, NDTV filed a defamation suit against Quantum Securities and its directors -- Sanjay Dutt, Om Prakash Arora, Neeraj Dewan and Sandeep Dutt.

The case was based on a smear campaign, wherein unjustified and defamatory statements were made against NDTV and its founders, according to NDTV's filing to the stock exchanges on Thursday. On September 5, the high court has recorded a "solemn statement by the defendants as to the credibility of NDTV in the electronic news media, and that the defendants shall not continue to make or publish any defamatory statements against NDTV, including in social media," the filing said.

"The defendants maintain the right to pursue statutory remedies, which shall be determined on merits in accordance with law, and/ or to direct any grievances to the directors of NDTV," it added. As per the filing, injunction orders were granted by the high court in favour of NDTV, its senior officials and founders during August 2013.

Shares of NDTV rose nearly 1 per cent to close at Rs 32.20 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)