BSE to hold mock trade from DR site for various segments on Saturday

The BSE on Thursday said it will conduct mock trading sessions from disaster recovery sites on various segments on Saturday. The mock trading from disaster recovery (DR) site is scheduled for commodity derivatives, equity derivatives, currency derivatives and equity segments.

Continuous trading from the DR site in commodity derivative and currency derivative segments will begin at 10:00 am and go on till 12:45 pm. For the DR site of equity and equity derivatives segment, the continuous trading will commence at 10:15 am and end at 12:45 pm.

"To be able to provide our members with a robust and efficient system for trading with better features, feedback from all members is important. We solicit your active support and participation in this endeavour," the exchange said in separate but similarly-worded notices.

