Fire breaks out on oil tanker at Norway's Sture oil terminal

Updated: 13-09-2019 16:30 IST
A fire has broken out in the engine room of an oil tanker during loading at Equinor's Sture oil export terminal on Norway's west coast, local police and the oil firm said on Friday. The crew of the oil tanker, named by police as Dubai Harmony, is still on board and assisting the fire service. The Sture oil terminal is being evacuated, police said.

"There is a fire in the machine room of a vessel lying in the Sture area. We do not know what caused the fire," said an Equinor spokesman. "The incident happened during the loading of oil from Sture." Refinitiv AIS data showed the Dubai Harmony docked at the Sture oil terminal. The Aframax-type ship can carry up to 115,340 deadweight tonnes, AIS data showed.

COUNTRY : Norway
