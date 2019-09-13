The Farm Management Tackles Social Responsibility for Businesses in Global Wellness Summit

NEW DELHI, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Binod Chaudhary, Chairman of CG Corp Global, and other notable speakers and presenters from different corporations will be sharing their expert opinions about business and the wellness industry in Asia during the annual Global Wellness Summit to be held from 15-17 October at the Grand Hyatt, in Singapore.

The Global Wellness Summit is an exclusive gathering of industry leaders and visionaries from different parts of the world to shape the business of wellness and the future of the $4.2 trillion global wellness economy. The Farm at San Benito, a medical wellness resort in the Philippines, became a proud member of CG Corp Global through the property's acquisition by one of its business verticals, CG Hospitality, in September 2018. Since then, The Farm has been undergoing expansions and improvements in order to provide the best up-to-date holistic treatments to individuals who wish to achieve optimum health.

When it comes to business, profitability almost always comes to mind. The usual impression is that successful businesses are fixated on making profits, even in the wellness industry. While this is also an important factor for the business to continue, some companies have started to shift their focus on their organization's purpose as well.

The purpose can vary from company to company and may affect the nearby communities or multiple countries. For Chaudhary, it's about leaving a much larger impact.

"To sustain an activity and allow it to grow, and I'm talking about business, it's important it has to be a successful one, and more importantly, it has to change the world," says Chaudhary.

With life becoming more competitive and fast-paced today, there's barely any room for people to focus on themselves. It is for this reason that The Farm's purpose has remained unchanged over the years, even after the acquisition.

Purpose drives innovation and encourages companies to focus more on their customers and the society as well, leading to a healthier relationship between them which, in turn, results in growth for the company. This is why as Chaudhary was building a multibillion-dollar business, he was also focused on creating socially responsible companies.

From CG Corp Global, a multi-dimensional conglomerate with an exceptional legacy of 140 years, Chaudhary Foundation was established to focus on spearheading various community development projects for a stronger, greener and more sustainable future for Nepal.

One of the Foundation's eco-tourism projects focuses on developing and improving the facilities in seven lodges along the Himalayan trail in the remote Dolpo region while keeping them eco-friendly and sustainable.

As part of the corporation, The Farm at San Benito's improvements and future additions are also focused on sustainability. Believing not only in the healing power of nature but in healing nature as well, The Farm supports and encourages guests to adopt veganism during their stay.

"Veganism is said to be the single biggest way to reduce environmental impact on the earth and The Farm at San Benito puts this at the forefront of its values," says Chaudhary.

Companies have also started to focus inward and incorporate policies that push for wellness in the workplace. With the summit providing a platform for a healthy discussion on these important topics, it can be expected that more and more businesses will be encouraged to shift their focus on fulfilling their purpose, slowly transforming the world into a better place.

About The Farm at San Benito

The Farm at San Benito, a proud member of CG Hospitality is an eco-luxury holistic medical wellness resort resting amid lush jungles in the Philippines. Its world-class facilities and services have made it a recipient of 60 prestigious international accolades, including 'The Best Medical Wellness Resort in the World.'

Visit: www.thefarmatsanbenito.com

About Binod K. Chaudhary Dr. Binod Chaudhary is the chairman of Chaudhary Group, Nepal and CG Corp Global. In 1995, Chaudhary established the Chaudhary Foundation, where he is dedicated to improving lives, strengthening communities, creating socially responsible businesses and sustainably developing Nepal.

About CG Corp Global

CG Corp Global, a transnational conglomerate with presence in over 30 countries, is Nepal's first and only billion-dollar corporation that produces world class products, brands and services. The Group's notable areas of interests are FMCG, hospitality, banking, cement, integrated industrial parks, real estate, consumer electronics, telecom, education, energy, biotech, remittance, and retail to name a few. Apart from business, the Group is deeply involved in philanthropic activities through Chaudhary Foundation. PWR PWR

