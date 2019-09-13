Fresh Fish and Meat Store expands presence in TN Chennai, Sep 13 (PTI): FreshToHome.com, an online fish and meat store, on Friday said the company has expanded presence in Vellore and Katpadi in Tamil Nadu. The company had recently raised USD 20 million in Series B funding led by Iron Pillar.

"When we decided to expand in Tamil Nadu, Vellore was a choice as a first pit-stop for expansion... the city is also landlocked with the nearest coast being Chennai which means access to fresh seafood and fish products," company CEO, Shan Kadavil said in a company statement. The Bengaluru-based company currently has presence in Chennai, Bengaluru, National Capital Region, Mumbai, Pune, Kochi and also in the United Arab Emirates.

The company offers products from anti-biotic residue- free chicken, tender mutton and 150 varieties of chemical-free fish, ready to cook products among others..

