Agri Power and Engineering Solutions sells shares worth Rs 108 cr in India Energy Exchange

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 13-09-2019 19:10 IST
Agri Power and Engineering Solutions Pvt Ltd on Friday sold shares worth over Rs 108 crore in India Energy Exchange Ltd through open market transactions. Agri Power and Engineering Solutions sold a total number of over 93.78 lakh scrips on an average price of Rs 115.30, for a total amount of Rs 108.13 crore the latest bulk deal data on the BSE showed.

As per the shareholding data available with the BSE for the June quarter 2019, Agri Power and Engineering Solutions is a public shareholder and held 5 per cent stake in the company. In a separate transaction, Amansa Holdings Pvt Ltd purchased over 1.09 crore scrips of India Energy Exchange.

The scrips were bought for a total amount of Rs 126.02 crore at a price of Rs 115.18 apiece. On the BSE, shares of India Energy Exchange (IEX) Friday ended at Rs 118.10 apiece, down 9.71 per cent over the previous close.

COUNTRY : India
