RInfra pledges 1.5 cr more shares in Reliance Power

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 13-09-2019 22:31 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Infrastructure on Friday pledged 1.5 crore additional shares in Reliance Power.

According to a regulatory filing by the company, the reason for encumberance was "invocation of pledge against non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by Reliance Infrastructure Ltd".

The filing showed that the fresh pledge was done on September 9 in favour of lDBI Trusteeship Services Services Limited Lender/Debenture holder Deutsche Bank.

COUNTRY : India
