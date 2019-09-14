International Development News
Arab coalition says it will counter threats to Saudi assets, oil supplies

Reuters
Updated: 14-09-2019 22:52 IST
"Investigations are ongoing to determine the parties responsible for planning and executing these terrorist attacks," coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said in an English-language statement. Image Credit: Pixabay

A Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen's Houthi group said it was investigating drone attacks against Saudi oil plants on Saturday that were claimed by the Houthis and would confront "terrorist" threats to global energy security.

"Investigations are ongoing to determine the parties responsible for planning and executing these terrorist attacks," coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said in an English-language statement.

He said the Western-backed, Sunni Muslim military alliance would take the necessary measures to "safeguard national assets, international energy security and ensure the stability of world economy".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Saudi Arabia
