Govt to come up with agri-mall for farmers in Jammu

A multi-facility agricultural mall will be constructed in Jammu at Bishnah at a cost of Rs 70 crore to provide various facilities to farmers under one roof, officials said on Sunday. The proposed mall is a part of the infrastructure development project and a similar project has also been sanctioned for Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said the agri-mall is visualized to provide facilities like controlled atmosphere or cold storage, tractors, tillers, spray equipment, fertilizers, pesticides, and organic fertilizers or manure. The other facilities at the mall will include vermicompost, soil testing laboratory, harvesting machinery like combines, threshers, husking facility and other agriculture-related machinery for farmers under one roof on sale or hire basis, the officials said.

The mall would also have facilities like a food court, bank, ATMs, residential accommodation and recreational facilities for farmers coming from far-flung areas. Abdul Majid Bhat, Secretary to Government, Cooperative Department on Saturday visited Cooperative Marketing Society in Bishnah to inspect the proposed site for construction of the mall.

The Cooperative Marketing Society has over two acres of land in Bishnah. Being centrally located, the site is feasible for the project, the officials said.

