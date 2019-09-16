Finalists for Microsoft NZ Partner Awards announced in 12 categories

Finalists for the 12th annual Microsoft New Zealand Partner Awards have now been announced in each of the 12 categories.

Following on from the success of last year's awards, Microsoft received many outstanding entries, making the finalist selection a tough challenge for the judges.

Some of this year's most highly contested and sought-after categories include the Modern Workplace and Cloud for Good Awards, celebrating how Microsoft's Partners have helped their customers transform their workplaces and achieve great things.

Sarah Bowden, One Commercial Partner Director for Microsoft New Zealand, is delighted with the strength of this year's entries and the mix of Partners who have put their names forward.

"This year's Partner Awards are shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet, with a number of Partners entering for the first time. We've seen a really pleasing mix of entries from long-standing and new Partners, highlighting the diverse range of amazing work that's going on across our Partner network."

Pip Simeon, Partner Marketing Lead at Microsoft New Zealand, encourages all Partners regardless if entered or not to come to the Awards ceremony on Thursday 17th October from 6 pm, for a night of fun and glamour.

"The Partner Awards are always a spectacular occasion and this year is no different. Come and enjoy the celebrations, network with your peers and help us raise a glass to the brilliant work all our Partners do every year," said Pip.

Adds Sarah: "2019 has been a great year for many of our Partners, and each of our finalists is more than deserving of taking home an award. I would like to thank all of the entrants for taking the time to enter and we look forward to announcing the winners on the night and celebrating their successes."

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in Auckland on 17 October 2019.